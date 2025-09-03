Biyilaryi Pangkeng retain Tapak Jonnom Memorial Football Trophy

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

RUMGONG, 2 Sep: Biyilaryi Pangkeng retained the Tapak Jonnom Memorial Football Trophy for the fourth consecutive years, defeating Yai Ke Aao (Jomlo Mongku) 5-3 in a thrilling final clash here on Monday.

The winning team and the runner-up were awarded Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

Individual prizes were also awarded for the disciplined team, player of the tournament, highest scorer and the best goalkeeper.

Twenty-two teams from Siang district participated in the inter-village football tournament, which was sponsored by Tomik Jamoh Jonnom and Tajing Jonnom.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, engineer Tarik Mize, MLA Talem Taboh, Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP James Lego, and Panchayati Raj Director Tajing Jonnom, among others, attended the closing ceremony.