DKGC hosts debate competition, lecture series on APLA’s 50th anniversary

TAWANG, 2 Sep: As part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) here hosted a debate competition and a lecture series under the APLA@50 Outreach Connect initiative.

The programme brought together students, facultymembers, and dignitaries in an atmosphere of spirited dialogue, learning, and reflection on democracy.

The debate centred on the motion, ‘Adopting a Uniform Civil Code ensures equal rights for all and strengthens national unity’. Students engaged in thought-provoking arguments both in favour of and against the motion.

The participants highlighted themes of equality, justice, social harmony, and the challenges of diversity, showcasing the depth of their understanding of constitutional issues. The audience witnessed not just a contest of words but an exercise in critical thinking and democratic reasoning.

A key highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by RGU History Department Ashan Riddi, whose speech offered students a historical perspective on Arunachal Pradesh’ transformation from its days as an ungoverned land to becoming an integral part of the world’s largest democracy.

Prof Riddi traced the evolution of democratic governance in the state, highlighting the struggles, milestones, and progress achieved over the last five decades. His words gave students a deeper appreciation of their place in the democratic fabric of the nation and inspired them to take up active roles in civic life.

APLA Joint Secretary Khangshung Jugli praised the college community and the students for their enthusiastic involvement. He underlined the importance of initiatives like APLA@50 Outreach Connect in creating awareness about the functioning of democratic institutions and in nurturing a generation of informed citizens.

Jugli expressed hope that such interactive programmes would bridge the gap between the legislature and the younger population, making democracy more participatory and meaningful.

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation, lively interactions and a strong sense of purpose. For the students, it was not only a competition but also an opportunity to engage with fundamental constitutional issues and to hear firsthand reflections on the evolution of democracy in Arunachal.

With the success of the event at DKGC, the APLA@50 Outreach Connect continues to build momentum, reaffirming the legacy of 50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and its role in shaping the democratic aspirations of the state.(Speaker’s PR Cell)