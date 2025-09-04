RONO HILLS, 3 Sep: The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) conducted an orientation session with Rajiv Gandhi University’s social work department to highlight its scope and role of social work students in bridging digital health initiatives at the community level.

The session, led by ABDM state nodal officer Dr. Dusu Gambo, provided a comprehensive introduction to the mission. He emphasized the significance and benefits of ABHA, scan & share facility in the OPD registration counter, use of hospital management information system and the digital health ecosystem.

Dr. Gambu also highlighted how the National Health Authority, GoI, is spearheading these initiatives to build a robust digital health infrastructure across the nation.

The session, attended by first and third-semester students, along with PhD scholars from the department of social work, equipped the participants with insights on effectively engaging with citizens and spreading awareness at the community level during their fieldwork.

The ABDM team assured continued support to students for community outreach activities.

Dr. Toko Jiri, assistant professor of social work department at RGU, underscored the importance of integrating digital health knowledge into social work practice to strengthen community engagement.

The programme promoted Ayushman Bharat health account, scan & share facility, and key features of the digital health ecosystem.

The session was organized under the guidance of state mission director (ABDM) Anu Singh in collaboration with head of department, social work, RGU Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh and coordinated by fieldwork coordinator, RGU Dr. Chaphiak Lowang.