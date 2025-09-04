GUWAHATI, 3 Sep: At the ongoing World Expo in Japan, the immortal works of Assam’s icon Bhupen Hazarika were presented before a global audience, according to an official statement.

To commemorate the birth centenary of the legendary artiste, a special event was organised at the multi-purpose hall in the India Pavilion, it added.

The event showcased Hazarika’s creative legacy and artistic journey, bringing his contributions to the international stage during this centenary year.

Cultural artistes from Assam highlighted the depth of his songs, the distinctive style of his compositions, and his artistic vision, reflecting the state’s natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and universal humanism, the statement said.

The cultural troupe presented dance interpretations of some of his most iconic songs, including ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’, ‘Moi Eti Zazabor’ and ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe.’

The programme drew participation from the audience in Japan as well as other parts of the world, the statement said.

Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, had shared a close bond with Japan, visiting the country on multiple occasions and fostering warm relations with its people, it said.

A presentation on Hazarika’s musical journey with specific mention of his close ties with Japan, his contribution in the field of art, culture and society and the Assam government’s initiatives on the birth centenary celebration of the legend was made. (PTI)