ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram participated in Solung festival celebration, joining with Ponung teams from more than ten Adi villages across his home constituency and nearby areas, said a party release.

Speaking on the occasion, Siram highlighted the cultural importance of Solung

“The Solung festival is not only a celebration of our age-old agricultural traditions but also an occasion to reaffirm our values of community bonding, respect for elders, and love for our heritage. Today’s gathering reflects the true essence of Solung – sharing joy, strengthening brotherhood, and honoring the legacy of our forefathers,” he said.

During the festival period, Siram visited more than ten villages, where he joined the community in Solung Ponung celebrations, extended festive greetings, and conveyed blessings of peace, prosperity, and happiness to village elders, leaders, men and women, youth, and children alike.

“May this Solung Festival bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to every home, the APCC president said.