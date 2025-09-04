ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Following discussions with the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on demands placed before the education commissioner in form of representation on 28 August, the education department has taken several decisions regarding transfer and posting of teachers, as well as other issues pertaining to students’ welfare.

As per the decision taken, all teachers, including headmasters, vice principals, PGTs and TGTs currently attached to the offices of the DSE, DEE and ISSE will be transferred to schools in districts within 15 days. The department will also post PGTs and TGTs attached to DDSE offices back to schools within the same time period.

Regarding the demand for recalling all the BEO/teachers engaged as SPCs and SPO in the office of the SPD, ISSE/Samagra Shiksha, and holding a fresh interview for a new batch of SPCs/SPOs based on their skills and competencies, it was decided that the education commissioner will give necessary instructions within a week’s time for implementation within a month.

It was also decided that necessary orders will be issued by the education commissioner within a week regarding transfer and posting of BEOs to districts, and directing the DCs and DDSEs to engage teachers as BRC/CRC based on seniority, qualifications and competency.

The teachers appointed as BRC/CRC and BEOs will be required to take classes in the nearby schools.

The department will also implement equitable distribution of clerical and other staffers within a month after a detailed analysis.

Further, a request, as demanded by the union, will be put forward to the government for approval to enhance student stipend, with necessary files to be initiated by the department within a week.