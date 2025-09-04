[Prem Chetry]

NAFRA, 3 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU), in collaboration with District Cooperative Union, (DCU), Bichom, organized a sensitization programme for stakeholders in the cooperative sector here in Bichom district on Monday.

Assistant registrar of cooperative societies for West Kameng and Bichom districts, T.J Lama briefed participants on the government’s role and various welfare schemes to support the public through cooperatives.

He explained the process of registering cooperative societies and also highlighted the department’s role in promoting and strengthening the sector.

Lama highlighted the potential of cooperatives for income and employment generation, particularly in dairy farming and fisheries, which are best-suited to Bichom’s climate.

APSCU education officer K.R Kamki underscored the significance of cooperatives and their potential to benefit the society. She explained the concept of a cooperative society, its organization, advantages as well as the steps needed to establish an ideal cooperative.

Bichom DCU chairman Nichang Jangju, who is also the Nafra ZPM, emphasized the need for hands-on training to develop expertise in nurturing and sustaining cooperative societies.

DCU vice chairman Vickey Longthin said the knowledge shared would greatly benefit the newly created district.