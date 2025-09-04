Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Sep: The Gauhati high court here while hearing a writ petition filed by 49 candidates who were aggrieved by the segregation resorted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) while declaring results of prelims exam for Arunachal Engineering Service Examination-2025, has directed that petitioners who have been left out of the zone of consideration should be allowed to write the mains exam of the AES by the commission. Also, the court made clear that the results in respect of the writ petitioners shall not be declared without leave of the court till such further orders are passed by the court.

“It is also made clear that the writ petitioners will not be conferred any right for regular selection until it is so ordered by the Court, by virtue of appearing in the Mains Examination under orders of this Court,” the court added.

Earlier the petitioners in their plea said although the advertisement was issued for filling up 166 posts, the select list was prepared by segregating 102 posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) exclusively for the departments of PWD, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Urban Development, and Urban Local Bodies and for the remaining 34 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) available under the Hydro Power Development, Rural Works Department, and Water Resources Department where eligibility criteria for both Civil and Agricultural Engineers, a separate select list was published.

As a consequence thereof, the petitioners were debarred from applying for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Rural Work Department, Water Resources Department, and Hydro Power Development because their names are not included in the said list.

After reviewing the matter, the court said that prima facie the writ petitioners have a case for passing appropriate orders by the high court. “These matters will, of course, require a detailed hearing. As notices have been issued, parties are at liberty to complete their pleadings if so advised,” the high court noted. The matter has been listed for hearing on 22 October. The court said the main exam will go ahead.