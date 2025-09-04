AIZAWL, 3 Sep: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of “manipulating” the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, state Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka alleged that over 1 lakh voter irregularities or ‘vote chori’ unearthed recently by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have exposed “serious discrepancies” in the electoral process in the country under the BJP regime.

He claimed that Gandhi also “uncovered irregularities” in Maharashtra assembly polls held in November last year.

He also claimed that the total voters in that state “increased” by over 50 lakh in the assembly polls in just a six-month gap from the Lok Sabha polls, raising suspicion.

Nghaka alleged that even though Congress has requested polling booth CCTV footage and voters’ enrollment digital data of the recent elections, the Election Commission refused to provide them, making lame excuses.

The Congress leader alleged that there was a discrepancy in the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as the BJP government appointed him by “violating” the existing norms.

“Opposition parties firmly believe that the Election Commission is being controlled and manipulated by the BJP government due to several discrepancies in the electoral process these days,” Nghaka said.

Nghaka said that the state Congress will stage a demonstration in Aizawl on Thursday to protest against ‘vote theft. (PTI)