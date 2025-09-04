ROING, 3 Sep: A team of Lower Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK) conducted a demonstration on “biological management of foliar disease in organic rice-cum-awareness on parthenium” at New Abali village on Wednesday.

KVK SMS (plan protection) Toktel Boko demonstrated biological management of foliar disease of organic rice by topical application with pseudomonas flurescens plus neem oil bio-pesticide to reduce the harmful harsh chemical for safety of environment and its ecosystem.

She also distributed pseudomonas bio-pesticide and neem oil to all farmers for spraying in their field.

KVK SMS (agronomy) Monika Panggam delivered a power-point presentation on parthenium weed and its harmful effects, and preventive measures.

SMS (horticulture) Dr. S.K Chaturvedi urged the New Abali GPC Tota Mili and farmers to spread awareness about parthenium among village community.

The GPC commended the KVK team for bringing in awareness among the farmers about the parthenium and biological management of foliar disease.

A total of 18 farmers and officials participated in the programme.