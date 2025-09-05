ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association (AAPSA) celebrated Teachers’ Day at Don Bosco Youth Centre here on Wednesday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 40+ private schools, with more than 300 teachers and around 100 student performers taking part in the celebration.

MLA Mutchu Mithi and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak were among the invitees to the function.

Addressing the gathering, AAPSA president James Techi Tara highlighted the vision and objectives of the association. He also presented a memorandum to Mithi and Tak, placing key requests on behalf of the private school community in the state. One of the requests was to nominate two teachers from private schools for the State Teachers Award every year.

Mithi in his address emphasized the need to revamp the infrastructure of private schools, and highlighted the importance of educational reforms within the sector.

He acknowledged the growing public expectations from private institutions, and encouraged schools to continue striving for excellence. Mithi also accepted the memorandum submitted by AAPSA and assured the gathering that he would take it forward to the education minister.

Tak in his address agreed in principle to the AAPSA’s request for instituting State Teachers’ Awards for two private school teachers annually. He commended the role of private educators, and stressed the importance of motivation and recognition for their dedicated service.

AAPSA general secretary Levi E Katy reassured that private schools are actively embracing educational reforms, equipping students with 21st-century skills in an era increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence.

He further emphasized the commitment of private institutions to continuously revamp infrastructure and enhance the standards of education.

The programme concluded with the gathering singing the national anthem.