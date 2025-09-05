ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik said that teachers, by nurturing young minds, carry the extraordinary responsibility of shaping not just individual futures but the future of the nation itself.

Extending greetings to the people, particularly the teaching fraternity, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the governor expressed hope that the day would remind all of the timeless values of India’s gurukul tradition and inspire all to work with dedication towards a strong, inclusive, and developed India.

An ideal citizen of tomorrow’s India must be educated, disciplined, and motivated – values that teachers are uniquely placed to instill, he said, and added that “by guiding students with wisdom, values, and a spirit of service, teachers lay the foundation for a united, progressive, and vibrant Bharat.”

“On this occasion, I urge all teachers to draw inspiration from Dr Radhakrishnan’s life and teachings, uphold the highest standards of knowledge and integrity, and continue shaping generations of responsible and enlightened citizens,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)