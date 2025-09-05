DIPHU, 4 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh senior women’s football team began their campaign in the 30th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2025 with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Tripura in their opening Group E match played on Thursday here in Assam.

The team displayed outstanding performance and teamwork throughout the match. Kai Rumi starred with a brilliant brace, while Giani Ramching Mara and Yumlam Lali netted a goal each to seal a comfortable win for Arunachal.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has extended congratulations to the players and officials for this remarkable start, and conveyed best wishes for the upcoming matches in the championship.