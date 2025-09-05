ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) said it has taken the decision to reschedule the Arunachal Engineering Services written (mains) exam on 28 and 29 September, in view of the emerging situation and taking into consideration the welfare of appearing candidates.

“In the matter of Arunachal Engineering Services Examination-2025, the commission is preparing to conduct written examination (mains) as per the APPSC Manual for Conduct of Examination, 2024, and in compliance with the directions issued by the high court on 3 September,” the commission said in an official statement.

However, the commission said that, in line with the principle of meritocracy and without prejudice to the outcome in the ongoing court cases, it is of the opinion that candidates who fall within the zone of consideration and possess higher merit than the petitioners also deserve an opportunity to appear in the mains examination.

“Therefore, the commission has decided to file a review petition of the decision passed by the court, seeking to allow all candidates (including the writ petitioners) who fall within the zone of consideration to appear for the mains examination of Arunachal Engineering Services Examination 2025,” the statement added.