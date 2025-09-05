[ Bengia Ajum ]

JANG, 4 Sep: Heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst here in Tawang district caused a massive landslide in the vicinity of the township area on Wednesday evening, obstructing the Jang bypass road, as well as the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road.

The heavy landslide stopped the movement of vehicles, due to which tourists and residents got stranded.

The officials of the Jang-based 90 RCC of the 42 BRTF under Project Vartak swung into action and cleared the landslides. Engineering resources, including earth-moving equipment and skilled manpower, were pressed into service the same night.

“Working under inclement weather and difficult hill conditions, the teams ensured that all locations were cleared and traffic flow restored within a short span of time,” informed an official of the BRO.

Further, BRO personnel also reached out to stranded tourists and provided them with basic assistance, including food and drinking water, until the roads were made safe for movement.

“These two routes are very important for locals as well as for military purposes. So we worked hard to clear them as soon as possible to ensure timely relief to civilians and uninterrupted passage of military convoys and essential supplies,” BRO officials added.