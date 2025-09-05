Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: In a disconcerting development, the education commissioner on Thursday reiterated that there will be a blanket ban on any form of recruitment – part-time, full-time, contractual, or otherwise – under the Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE), including, but not limited to primary teachers (PRT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), and school wardens, in all government bodies, district-level offices, and NGOs operating under or in coordination with the ISSE and related schemes.

The commissioner’s blanket ban order came after numerous reports of illegal appointments in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalayas surfaced. The education commissioner reiterated that any recruitment carried out in contravention of this order shall be considered null and void and subject to disciplinary proceedings.

He instructed all concerned to comply with the order and take immediate action to halt any ongoing or proposed recruitment processes under the ISSE until further orders.

The commissioner had already communicated a restriction order on recruitment on 27 August this year.