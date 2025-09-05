YUPIA, 4 Sep: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) central executive committee, along with members of the newly constituted APWWS Sagalee branch, called on Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav here on Wednesday, seeking her support in launching an extensive awareness campaign across the six circles of Sagalee and establishing adult education centres (AEC) in the region.

The proposed AECs would focus on empowering women through education and skill development programmes.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling briefed the DC on the society’s ongoing efforts to empower women through their existing AEC in Naharlagun. She said that the centre provides not only literacy programmes but also imparts skill-based training to promote self-reliance among women participants.

The APWWS team presented Yadav with a specially crafted marketing bag, handmade by Mem Ete, a woman learner from the organization’s AEC in Naharlagun.

The handcrafted item served as a tangible example of the skills being developed through the organization’s programmes.

The DC expressed strong support for the initiative and was moved by the thoughtful gesture. She said that she was overwhelmed by the gift and would treasure the handmade bag dearly, recognizing it as a symbol of women’s empowerment.

APWWS Sagalee branch president Ngurang Yamar Teli also submitted a representation on behalf of the APWWS Sagalee branch during the meeting.

The team also met ICDS Deputy Director Jaya Taba as part of the APWWS’ outreach efforts.