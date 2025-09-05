ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Koj Tajo, assistant surveyor of works, Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department (APPWD), Ziro, passed away on Thursday. He was 57.

Late Tajo is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

Born to late Koj Tapa and late Koj Yalyang in Dutta village in Lower Subansiri district, Tajo did his schooling from the Government Primary School in Dutta up to Class 5, and went to Ghaziabad Vishesh Kendra Vidyalaya, New Delhi and the Government Higher Secondary School, Ziro.

He completed his degree in bachelor of engineering in civil engineering from the Regional Engineering College, Silchar, Assam.

Later, Tajo joined as a junior engineer (civil) in the APPWD in 1994 and was promoted to the post of assistant engineer in 2015. At the time of his demise, he was posted as assistant surveyor of works at the APPWD’s Ziro division.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) deeply mourned the demise of Tajo, who was one of the active members of the association.

In a condolence message addressed to the bereaved family, the association termed his demise an irreparable loss to the engineering fraternity in particular and the state of Arunachal Pradesh in general.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the APESA prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.