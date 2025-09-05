In a news item published under the heading ‘Arunachal athletes shine at Sr Nat’l Taekwondo C’ship’, this daily had reported the gold medal winning feat of Rupa Bayor. The player has since clarified that she did not represent the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, but India Taekwondo. Although the article did not state that she represented any specific federation, the athlete has raised objection to the inclusion of her name, stating that it was used without her consent. The Arunachal Times published the news in recognition of her achievement, without making any reference to matters of representation, in celebration of her achievement as an Arunachali at such a prestigious event.