BOMDILA, 4 Sep: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) joint adviser Dr Pawan Kr Singh urged the line departments in West Kameng district to prepare disaster management plans and submit their requirements to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for necessary action.

Addressing officials and stakeholders during a coordination meeting organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday, Singh informed that all valuable inputs from the meeting would be shared with the state government to ensure that disasters are tackled effectively.

NDMA consultant Dr Wazeem Iqbal presented the policies, plans, and guidelines of the NDMA, while DDMO Mindu Yangzom delivered a presentation on the district’s disaster management plans and policies, and explained how disasters had been managed in the past.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rinchin Leta commended the military and paramilitary forces for their active cooperation and relentless service during disasters in the region.

He also explained the causes of forest fires in the district, and urged the participating line departments to work on the advice and suggestions shared by the NDMA.

Representatives of the SDMA, BRO, SSB, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, PWD, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, and other departments also shared their experiences and suggestions during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a basic disaster management training programme was conducted in Singchung by the DDMA, in collaboration with the district police, NDRF, and SDRF.

Around 30 volunteers were trained during the programme. (DIPRO)