TEZU, 4 Sep: “Reading alone would take you to greater heights. Please don’t waste your time scrolling on mobile phones,” said 1900 Field Regiment Commanding Officer Col Arun Kumar MS, addressing the gathering at the 18th annual day celebration of the Lohit Youth Library Network at the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Addressing the senior volunteers of the library network, he lauded them for taking the joy of reading to readers not just in Lohit region but outside to other states too through activities, and express wish that Bamboosa Library would grow from strength to strength.

Speaking about the Wakro Sisters – the Carnatic music artistes who have emerged from the library movement – he said that they have shown that Arunachal’s youths have abundant talent. He presented a token of goodwill on behalf of his unit to Bamboosa Library to help strengthen the reading promotion activities.

Col Kumar also gave away the annual day awards of the Lohit Youth Libraries.

The prestigious Bhajan Award for outstanding library activist was presented to senior activist Banika Kri of Medo, while the Sister Nivedita Award for dedicated library services went to Keselo Tayang, and the Ranganatha Award for strengthening youth library services went to Sakelu Chikro. A new award, ‘VU Eradi Memorial Award’ for dedicated all-round contribution to the library movement was given to Sodenso Yun. Retired IRS officer late VU Eradi was a brilliant tax administrator, a cultural philanthropist and a great patron of Arunachali youths, who passed away in February 2025 in Kozhikode, Kerala, at the age of 92.

Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S Mundayoor said that 2024-25 has been a memorable year on account of the generous patronage the libraries received from the Indian defence forces.

The first to get connected with Bamboosa Library was Col Arun Kumar and the 1900 Field Regiment, followed by the 4 Madras, 6 Kumaon, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. “Their visits to the Bamboosa Library have gone a long way to contribute to the personality development of the library readers,” said Mundayoor. The year also saw the senior volunteers putting in brilliant performances in diverse fields to prove that reading truly transforms an individual, he added.

Forum of Library Activists secretary Keselo Tayang said that the forum strives to strengthen the reading movement where Bamboosa Library cannot reach, upholding the motto, ‘When readers can’t reach books, books must go to readers’. She also outlined how the forum’s efforts to revive the dormant APNE Library have become successful, thanks to the enthusiasm of Wakro’s elders. She thanked the Wakro ADC for allotting premises to restart the APNE Library.

“APNE Library has brought light and learning into our lives – all first generation girls,” she said.

The forum has also been championing efforts to bring out reading materials for youths in Kaman & Tawra Mishmi languages.

The highlights of the annual day celebrations included poem recitation, book reading, skit and reading theatre, followed by an enchanting semi-classical dance by young Rimisi Bellai.

Arpita Ram gave a lively talk on how the Bamboosa Library gave her and her friends a new enthusiasm to learn in life.

Bamboosa Library in-charge Jeenamsi Ngadong and Bhajan awardee Banika Kri also spoke.