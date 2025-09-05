HOLLONGI, 4 Sep: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, inaugurated the Arunima outlet at the Donyi Polo Airport here on Thursday.

The outlet has been facilitated by the Airports Authority of India under its AVSAR (Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region) scheme, which aims to provide a platform for self-help groups (SHGs) and local artisans to showcase and market their products.

Arunima, an initiative of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), supported by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, is a dedicated marketing platform designed to strengthen livelihood opportunities for SHGs under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Through Arunima, SHGs are provided wide-ranging marketing support, including permanent market spaces such as dedicated outlets; participation in exhibitions and trade fairs; capacity building for branding, packaging, and labelling; and assistance in creating sustainable market linkages.

The newly inaugurated outlet is one of the many steps envisioned under Arunima to give SHG members, especially women artisans from rural parts of Arunachal, a credible market space to sell their traditional products to a larger audience, including domestic and international travellers.

During the inaugural function, Naidu highlighted the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive growth and empowerment of local communities through such initiatives. He commended the effort of the Arunachal government for transforming the airport into a vibrant platform for rural entrepreneurship.

“The Arunima outlet is expected to become a landmark retail point, bridging rural artisans with national markets, and serving as a model for sustainable livelihood initiatives across the region,” the ArSRLM stated in a release.