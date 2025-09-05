ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The management department of Himalayan University (HU) here organised an orientation programme for the incoming BBA and MBA students on Thursday.

The event was attended by, among others, HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran, Registrar Vijay Kumar Tripathi, Management HoD Tad Nimme, faculty members, and students.

The orientation commenced with greetings from senior students and faculty members, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and camaraderie. Inaugural addresses by the dignitaries highlighted the values of discipline, innovation, and collaboration, encouraging the new students to embrace academic rigour, ethical leadership, and holistic growth.

In the concluding session, Prof Ghanshyam Mishra delivered an overview of the academic framework. He elaborated the curriculum’s strong alignment with industry requirements, the integration of the National Education Policy, and the importance of balancing academics with co-curricular and extra-curricular engagement.

His remarks provided students with a clear roadmap, inspiring them to pursue excellence with integrity, curiosity, and resilience, the HU stated in a release.