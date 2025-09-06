YACHULI, 5 Sep: The court of the special executive magistrate was convened for the first time here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday under the authority of Superintendent of Police-cum-Special Executive Magistrate Angad Mehta, exercising powers conferred under Section 15 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

During the sitting, the court adjudicated a pending matter in the presence of the Yazali police station OC, zilla parishad members, and GBs, representing both the complainant and the respondent.

Presiding in his capacity as special executive magistrate of Keyi Panyor district, Mehta reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to preserving public tranquillity, upholding civic order, and ensuring fair, lawful, and timely resolution of disputes.

This development marks a significant step in strengthening community-based justice mechanisms, and underscores the administration’s resolve to deliver accessible and responsive governance at the grassroots level. (DIPR)