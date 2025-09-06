DAPORIJO, 5 Sep: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo on 3 September inspected the Ekke PMGSY road in Siyum circle, and directed the executing agency to expedite the construction work, maintain quality, and complete it within the timeline.

The deputy commissioner further instructed the agency to complete the Sepe Bailey bridge by 31 November this year.

The deputy commissioner, accompanied by the executive engineer of the RWD Daporijo division and others, conducted a thorough inspection of the road’s construction quality and progress.

The 23-km road project, which began in 2018, has been ongoing for over seven years without completion.

The Ekke Youths Development Committee has also submitted a two-point memorandum to the DC, highlighting the delays and alleged compromises on the quality of the road work.

Ekke village, situated near the LAC and bordering Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, still lacks road, electricity and mobile connectivity. (DIPRO)