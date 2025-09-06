CHANGTHING, 5 Sep: The District Level NCORD Committee, headed by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, visited the Divine Wellness Foundation rehab centre here on Friday.

The visit aimed to raise awareness about substance abuse, promote a drug-free society, and extend support to individuals undergoing rehabilitation.

The deputy commissioner assessed the facilities to see if they ensured compliance with health and safety standards for the 11 inmates supported by three counsellors at the centre. Interacting with the inmates, he encouraged open dialogue, urging them to commit wholeheartedly to recovery. He emphasized that real change comes from inner strength and willpower, not just by staying in a rehabilitation centre.

The DC strongly advised the inmates to avoid reconnecting with former friends involved in drug use or peddling. He further announced incentives for those who provide information on drug suppliers or peddlers, assuring that informants’ identities would remain confidential.

Seeking collective responsibility, he appealed to all stakeholders to join hands in eradicating opium and other drugs from the region.

Tirap SP Aditya encouraged the inmates to build a positive mindset through sports and recreational activities such as carrom and volleyball. He stressed that such activities foster teamwork, community bonding, and positive thinking.

“Life is precious. Do not waste it in addictions. Choose a healthy and fulfilling life, and let’s make Tirap a drug-free region,” he said.

DMO (i/c) Dr Tatok Gao raised concern over the spread of Hepatitis B and HIV through unsafe syringe sharing among drug users, revealing that Tirap has 60 registered cases of Hepatitis and HIV+. He explained in detail the harmful health impacts of opium and drug consumption.

DHO Tagom Ronya highlighted productive alternatives for recovery, such as farming under agriculture and allied departments, urging the inmates to channel their energy into meaningful work and become responsible citizens.

ICDS Deputy Director H Bangsia reminded the inmates of the suffering endured by families of addicted individuals, who often lose property and reputation due to substance abuse. She appealed to them to cut all ties with past peddlers and addicted peers, and instead to support their families and society by living as responsible citizens.

As a gesture of encouragement, the NCORD team provided two bags of rice, a volleyball with a net, a carrom board with accessories, and sweets for the inmates of the rehab centre. (DIPRO)