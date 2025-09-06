ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1 here, in coordination with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), organized an Aadhaar update camp for students on the school premises on Friday.

According to a release from the school, the first round of biometric updates, focusing on students of Class 9 to 12, has been completed, and students of the remaining classes will be covered in subsequent rounds under the supervision of the UIDAI’s regional office in Guwahati.

As per UIDAI guidelines, children are required to undergo two mandatory biometric updates, once at the age of 5 years and again at the age of 15 years.

“This update is essential to ensure the continued validity of Aadhaar, particularly for integration with APAAR ID and for hassle-free registration in national and state-level competitive examinations like JEE and NEET,” the release said.