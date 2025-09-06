ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The valedictory function of the induction programme for first-year students of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) was held here on Thursday, bringing to a close a series of sessions and activities designed to introduce students to a smooth transition from school to college life.

The programme featured a range of engaging sessions, including a health and hygiene session by TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Asthomi Jamoh, and a session on universal human values by Ignatius D’Souza from the Art of Living Foundation.

Students also participated in literary activities such as poem writing, recitation, and story writing, and performed skits on social issues, besides taking part in a drawing competition on sustainable development.

The students also visited the civil secretariat, the Science Centre, and the gonpa on the same day as part of their educational tour.

Later, certificates and prizes were distributed to students who excelled in the various activities.