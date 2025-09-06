Guwahati, 5 Sep: The Cachar district administration of Assam has decided to resolve pending issues to expedite major national infrastructure work under the Bharat Mala Project.

A meeting on land acquisition, chaired by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Thursday evening, discussed measures to ensure smooth progress of multiple infrastructure packages, an official release said.

Discussions were held on the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1, which included clearance of land at Srikona, addressing land-related matters within the Defence Estate at Tarapur, and undertaking the crucial task of relocating various government and private institutions to facilitate timely execution of the project.

The meeting also discussed the Panchgram and Badarpur bypass projects under Package-2 and Package-3, where the preparation of an additional 3G report was reviewed to accelerate the ongoing process.

The deliberations also covered specific challenges in the Karaikandi area linked to the Badarpur Bypass under Package-3 to remove bottlenecks and ensure unhindered development, the release said.

Yadav said the district administration was committed to provide all necessary support for the timely completion of these nationally significant projects.

He said the district has adopted a proactive approach in addressing ground-level issues, fostering inter-departmental coordination, and pushing forward with an infrastructure vision that promises to enhance connectivity and strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the Barak Valley. (PTI)

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the district administration, representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and other key stakeholders. (PTI)