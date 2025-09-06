ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Former MLA Likha Saaya said that there is a lot of inherent talent among the youths of the state and the state government has been always supportive of events that provide a platform to the youths to showcase their talent.

He said this while attending the first elimination round of a talent hunt show, titled ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Papum Pare, Season-I’, at a city hotel here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, the former MLA said, “Music industry is also a big industry and anyone can go for music as a career, but you need lots of hard work, practice and patience. It is not necessary that everyone should go in the same direction and opt for the same profession, and it is also not necessary to always depend on government jobs. Always try to become a job giver, not a job seeker.”

Expressing concern over the rising instances of drug abuse among the state’s youths, Saaya appealed to the state’s youths to stay away from drugs and take part in talent hunts, besides games and sports, to remain fit and live a healthy and long life.