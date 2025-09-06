DAPORIJO, 5 Sep: The Government Bazaar Middle School here in Upper Subansiri district celebrated its golden jubilee on Friday. The school was established in September 1975.

Attending the function, local MLA Taniya Soki said that the school has produced a number of technocrats, bureaucrats, and political leaders.

He said that the school needs to adopt modern teaching methods, guidelines and norms, adding that the present government is dedicated to paying full attention to the education sector.

“The school infrastructure needs to be recalibrated according to the demands of the present scenario,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo in his address urged the school functionaries to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication, and directed them to improve the academic performance of the school in the days to come.

“Students also should be sincere towards their studies,” he added.

The function was attended by the school’s alumni, DDSE Pokter Rime, students, and teachers. (DIPRO)