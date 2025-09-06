YUPIA, 5 Sep: The Women and Child Development Department and the district Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW)-cum-One-Stop Centre (OSC) in Papum Pare district are conducting a 10-day special awareness campaign under the ‘SANKALP: HEW’ initiative in Papum Pare district from 2-12 September.

As part of the campaign, an awareness and capacity-building programme on women-centric schemes, including OSC, women helpline, child helpline, Shakti Sadan, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandhana Yojana, was held for vegetable vendors at the Nyorch market.

Additionally, a POSH Act awareness session was conducted for women employees at the DC office here.

The team distributed pamphlets on the OSC, the Adoption Act, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

WCD Deputy Director Jaya Taba and Nirjuli CDPO Tana Chamaro, along with department officials, led the awareness campaigns. (DIPRO)