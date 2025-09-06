YUPIA, 5 Sep: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek urged teachers to emulate the ideals of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and guide students beyond academics by instilling moral values, civic sense, and discipline.

Paying tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here in Papum Pare district, Vivek encouraged students to dream big and work hard, noting that no goal is too far for those with perseverance and dedication.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a refurbished auditorium, ‘Haakum Hapa Nam’ at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya here.

The once-unused hall has been transformed into a 125-seater modern auditorium by the Papum Pare district administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the importance of learning outcomes and result-oriented teaching and called upon teachers to discharge their duties diligently. She also announced the launch of a new initiative, the ‘Teacher of the Month Award’, to recognize outstanding educators.

The inaugural award was conferred on Amen Takio, PRT, Government Residential School Nyopang, Mengio block.

SP Taru Gusar motivated the students to remain focused and reminded them that “there is no shortcut to hard work.”

DDSE TT Tara said, “As educators, we hold a profound responsibility in shaping the futures of our students. It’s imperative that we remain committed, stay updated with the latest knowledge, and actively participate in departmental training to enhance our teaching skills.

“By working collectively, we can drive improvement in our district’s CBSE performance and provide our students with the best possible education,” Tara added.

St John Bosco School in Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district also celebrated Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm and reverence, honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping young minds.

Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta greeted the teachers on the occasion, and emphasized the significance of respecting educators. She urged the students to remain focused on their studies and to aspire to become IAS, IPS officers, doctors, engineers, and professionals in various fields.

The programme included felicitation of teachers by the students, who expressed their gratitude through cultural offerings. Teachers, in turn, conveyed their appreciation for the affection and recognition shown by their students. (With DIPRO input)