DOIMUKH, 5 Sep: The commerce department of Government College Doimukh (GCD) officially commenced its academic journey with the successful conduct of its first orientation-cum-freshers’ meet here, marking the formal establishment of the stream in the college.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Dr Taw Azu, who congratulated the newly admitted students and lauded the efforts of Dr Likha Eichir, the lone faculty member and Commerce HoD, for initiating the stream in the college.

Calling it a “historic milestone,” she encouraged the students to work hard as the first batch and assured to provide full support for the development of the department despite limited resources in its early stage.

Dr Eichir expressed pride in pioneering the establishment of the commerce department in the institution. She welcomed the six enrolled students, felicitated them with tokens of appreciation, and congratulated them for being part of the first-ever batch of commerce students.

She urged the students to remain dedicated and committed to their studies, so that the department may grow into a centre of excellence in the years to come.