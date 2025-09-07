ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Two financial inclusion camps were conducted at Rayang and Ruksin gram panchayats in Ruksin block in East Siang district on Friday, aiming at empowerment of the local community.

Both the camps were organized in alignment with the ongoing three-month nationwide saturation campaign for financial inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, Itanagar-based RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar stressed on the importance of “Re-KYC of PMJDY accounts for the purpose of keeping the accounts operative,” and enrolment to various social security schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) of the central government for the unorganized and marginalised sectors.

Bankers distributed posters and brochures detailing social security schemes during the camps.

A total of 25 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMSBY and 15 beneficiaries enrolled under the PMJJBY. Additionally, 20 know your customer (KYC) updates were completed.

Bank managers from SBI Pasighat and Ruksin branches and Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Ruksin branch, office bearers of East Siang ARSLM, gram pradhans and panchayat members of both Ratang and Ruksin GPs, and villagers, among others, attended the camps.

The camps were part of the nationwide financial awareness saturation campaign, running from 1 July to 30 September. It seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all GPs in the state, ensuring that every eligible citizen can benefit from the government’s transformative schemes.