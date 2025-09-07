NIRJULI, 6 Sep: The electrical engineering department of the NERIST is observing the Swachhta Pakhwada 2025 – a fortnight long cleanliness drive – from 1-15 September.

The initiative aligns with the Education Ministry’s nationwide campaign to reinforce the importance of cleanliness and hygiene within academic institutions.

The campaign was launched under the leadership of NERIST Electrical Engineering HoD Prof Radak Blange, in the presence of Academics Dean Prof Sarsing Gao. The overall coordination of activities is being managed by Assistant Professor Dr P Devachandra Singh, with support from the members of the NERIST Electrical Engineering Association.

Since its launch, the department has undertaken extensive cleaning of laboratories, classrooms, and surrounding areas. Faculty members, staffers, and students alike have contributed actively, demonstrating a shared sense of responsibility and commitment to a cleaner campus.

Further cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and interactive sessions are scheduled over the coming days, aimed at fostering a sustainable culture of hygiene and civic responsibility.