[ Litem Eshi ]

PASIGHAT, 6 Sep: A group of nine former students of Eshi Moku Primary School (now Yigikaum UPS) in West Siang district visited retired teacher Muhiram Bora at his residence in Boklai village in Golaghat district of Assam and paid tribute to their teacher on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Friday.

They presented Bora with a bouquet, traditional shawl, rice powder (wtww), fruits, and cash as a token of love and respect.

The former students, now serving in various capacities, were led by Dr Jego Ori, an Assistant Professor at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

86-year-old Bora, who served at the school from 1979 to 1989, was touched by the gesture and became nostalgic. During his tenure, he guided thousands of students, helping them achieve professional success and earn recognition in society.

Dr Ori said that 16 former students were initially supposed to meet Bora, but some couldn’t make it due to personal reasons. The group also performed cultural items to entertain their teacher.