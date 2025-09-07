YUPIA, 6 Sep: As per the direction of the government, two villages – Sopo and Jampa – under Rose panchayat in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district have been identified as pilot villages for the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme.

Accordingly, gram sabhas were held in the two villages jointly by the district administration, the Panchayati Raj Department and the Land Management Department on Friday.

During the programme, DLRSO Nanne Yowa delivered a detailed presentation on the objectives and benefits of the SVAMITVA scheme. The presentation also showcased drone-generated maps of homestead lands of both villages, highlighting how modern technology is being used to ensure accurate land records.

The gram sabhas were attended by Gumto Circle Officer Afa Phassang, GBs, HGBs, and around 90 villagers. Active participation and interaction by the villagers reflected their keen interest in the scheme and its potential benefits.

The Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India, paving the way for better land ownership clarity, planning, and development. (DIPRO)