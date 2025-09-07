ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: A book on Galo folk literature, titled Arunachal Pradesh Ke Galo Janjatiya Samaaj Mein Stree Jeevan Ke Vividh Aayam: Ek Adhyayan, authored by Dr Tumbom Riba Jomoh ‘Lilly’ was launched by Governor KT Parnaik at the Jubilee Hall of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Saturday.

The book is about Galo folk literature, with special reference to the different aspects of the lives of womenfolk of the Galo society.

The author of the book, who is the head of the Hindi department at DNGC, expressed hope that the book would be helpful for researchers and scholars as it sheds light on many hidden folklores and folk literatures of the tribe.

This is the author’s third book after Us Raat Ki Subah, a novel and, Kaataam, a collection of Arunachali folktales.