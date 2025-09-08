ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Tajum Dere from Arunachal Pradesh secured the sixth position at the Dragon Fury Mountain Bike Race, organized by Bhutan Olympic Committee on 6 September.

Dere finished the race with a time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.

“The race was quite tough and challenging, covering mostly climbs over 50 km,” he said.

Eighty-two riders from India, Singapore, Japan, the USA, and the host nation Bhutan participated in the international event, and India finished overall second.

The race, which was flagged off from Bajo Town, Wangdue, passed through the Menchuna to Dochula Pass at 10,300 ft and culminated at the Clock Tower Stadium in Thimphu, covering a total distance of 70 km.