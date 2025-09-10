NAHARLAGUN, 9 Sep: Twenty-six officers from the Environment & Forest, Education, PHE and & PW Departments are participating in a three-day training programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2025 for first appellate authorities, public information officers, and assistant public information officers, which began at the Administrative Training Institute here on Monday.

Being organised in collaboration with the State Information Commission, the programme aims to enhance the participants’ knowledge and capacity in effectively implementing the RTI Act, thereby strengthening transparency and accountability in governance.

The inaugural session was attended by Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin and Information Commissioner Dani Gambo, who addressed the participants and emphasized the significance of RTI as a tool for promoting citizen empowerment and good governance.

During the three-day training, the participants will be guided by the information commissioners on a wide range of topics, including the implementation framework of RTI, rules and practical issues, important provisions of the Act, significant case laws, and select statutory sections critical to compliance and accountability.