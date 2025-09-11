Editor,

The turmoil in Nepal over the last few days is stark and instructive. What began as a government order to block dozens of social-media platforms – reported as a ban on some 26 apps including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X and YouTube – quickly ballooned into mass, mostly youth-led protests. The unrest turned violent; at least 19 people were killed and hundreds injured, an indefinite curfew was imposed in the capital, and Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli resigned amid the crisis. The government later lifted the social-media restrictions after the clashes.

A striking image from the street demonstrations was the use of pop-culture symbolism – even the “Straw Hat” flag from the One Piece manga – showing how Gen Z repurposes culture and digital icons into political language.

What does this matter to Arunachal Pradesh? A great deal. Nepal’s events show three broad truths we ignore at our peril:

1. Digital life is political. For today’s young people, social media is where they learn, organise and name injustices. If access is restricted or grievances are ignored, frustration will find other-and sometimes dangerous-outlets.

2. Gen Z wants agency, not permission. The present generation seeks transparency, fairness and opportunities. When institutions appear corrupt or unresponsive, young people move from complaint to collective action quickly.

3. Symbols and culture shape movements. Music, memes and cultural markers give identity and momentum to youth activism. That creative energy can be constructive – or combustible.

So how should Arunachal respond? Here are practical steps that can be taken at once:

Create regular, visible youth platforms. Institutio-nalise student and youth councils at district and village levels where young leaders participate in planning (education, jobs, sports, culture). Let these councils publish meeting minutes and action plans – transparency builds trust.

Protect digital access and teach digital citizenship. Ensure internet connectivity expands responsibly, but pair it with media literacy programs in colleges, youth clubs, and teacher training (our proposed B.Ed. institutions can include civic-tech modules).

Offer avenues for creative expression. Encourage festivals, art contests, podcasts (local voices like ours), and sports – outlets that channel energy into constructive community pride.

Tackle unemployment and skilling. Launch vocational upskilling (garage/auto tech, hardware trades, hospitality for tourism, digital freelancing) with incentives for startups in newly formed district headquarters.

Strengthen grievance redress and anti-corruption visibility. Public dashboards, participatory budgeting pilots, and citizen helplines make governance less opaque and reduce the sense of helplessness.

Invest in rehabilitation and social support. Centres for youth counselling, drug rehabilitation, and mentorship can help the most vulnerable find new routes to dignity and purpose.

Nepal’s crisis is painful but instructive: when youth feel invisible, they will make themselves seen – sometimes at terrible cost. Arunachal has the advantage of smaller communities, strong indigenous cultures, and a rising cohort of digitally fluent young people. If we act now – by listening, co-designing solutions with Gen Z, and strengthening institutions – we can channel that energy into a creative, prosperous future instead of a disruptive rupture.

Bage Kamsi

Aalo