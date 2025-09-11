Editor,

When corruption in Arunachal Pradesh is discussed, the blame is almost invariably placed on political interference. Certainly, electoral politics – with its patronage networks and campaign financing – has deepened the problem. Yet, this explanation is incomplete. Corruption in the state is not only the product of political pressure; it also stems from the complex and often unchecked influence of hundreds of local organisations, unions, and pressure groups that dominate public life.

The proliferation of pressure groups

Unlike most other states in India, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed the mushrooming of thousands of community-based bodies: student unions, youth associations, women’s groups, clan-based councils, and district-specific organisations. While many were formed to safeguard tribal rights or demand development, over time several have turned into entities that thrive on exerting pressure. From demanding donations from government officers to issuing ultimatums for transfers or contracts, their methods have become increasingly aggressive.

In Itanagar, for instance, newly posted officers often find themselves facing delegations of multiple organisations within days of joining office. Their demands range from festival contributions to project-linked payments. In districts like Siang or Tirap, where developmental funds are significant, contractors and unions often operate hand in glove with local associations, creating a culture where no officer can function without “managing” these groups.

A double bind for officers

For a civil servant in Arunachal, this creates a unique form of dual stress. On one side, political leaders expect loyalty and compliance; on the other, societal organisations demand concessions in the name of community interest. Failure to oblige either side can lead to serious consequences – from protests and road blockades to character assassination campaigns on social media. In some cases, officers have even faced demands for “donations” to fund the very protests staged against them.

This dynamic explains why corruption here is not always the product of greed. Often, it becomes a tool of survival. Funds are diverted not for personal gain but to buy temporary peace and prevent administrative paralysis. What emerges is a vicious cycle: the more officers concede, the bolder the demands become.

The cost to governance

The impact of this pressure-driven corruption is enormous. Development funds are routinely siphoned off, leaving projects half-completed. Schemes meant for health or education are delayed because a portion of allocations is diverted towards appeasement. Officers who join service with enthusiasm quickly lose morale, learning that their survival depends less on performance and more on negotiation skills. The result is an administration that spends more time firefighting demands than implementing policy.

For the public, this has translated into stalled roads, erratic power supply, and poor health infrastructure despite crores of rupees being sanctioned year after year. In a frontier state with fragile connectivity and high strategic importance, such systemic inefficiency weakens not just governance but also national confidence in the region’s development trajectory.

The role of society

It would be unfair, however, to paint all organisations with the same brush. Arunachal’s history shows that pressure groups have played a constructive role – mobilising protests against unjust policies, defending tribal land rights, and demanding accountability from politicians. But the unchecked proliferation of organisations, sometimes with overlapping names and purposes, has diluted their legitimacy. Instead of acting as watchdogs, many now compete for patronage, treating bureaucracy as a source of easy funding.

Towards reform and accountability

Addressing corruption in Arunachal Pradesh requires recognising this dual source of pressure. Political reforms – stricter monitoring of campaign expenditure, transparent tendering, and independent vigilance – are necessary but not sufficient. Equally important is a framework to regulate and engage with pressure groups.

A shared responsibility

At its core, corruption in Arunachal is not simply a story of dishonest individuals but of structural vulnerabilities. As long as both politicians and community groups see the state as a source of extraction, the bureaucracy will remain trapped. Change requires a collective re-imagination of governance – one where society views the officer not as a target of demands but as a partner in development.

Only then can Arunachal Pradesh break free from the cycle of pressure-driven corruption and chart a course towards cleaner, more effective governance.

Karto Ete