[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 11 Sep: The Adi Bane Ane Kebang’s(ABK) East Siang district unit organised its second book donation drive across the district on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the education sector.

A total of 847 books were handed over to the East Siang deputy director of school education as part of the initiative. In addition, NCERT textbooks for Class 6 were donated to the Government Daying Ering Memorial Primary School.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang ABK unit president Miti Megu Perme, who led the donation drive,

expressed the organisation’s determination to continue supporting the education department and ensure that no student is deprived of learning materials.

As part of the programme, the team also visited the Government Primary School, Oyan Camp. While interacting with the teachers and students, the team assured them that it would address the issue of textbooks shortage.