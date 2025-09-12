ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The Universal Brotherhood Day (UBD), marking the 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893, was observed in the state on Thursday.

In Tirap district, the Ramakrishna Mission in Narottam Nagar observed the UBD.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Maharashtra-based Saguna Bagh founder CH Bhadsavle, Deomali ADC B Tawsik, and Deomali EAC Indira Thamoung Riba, among others, attended the event.

The celebration began with a school band procession at Vidya Dwar, followed by a ceremonial welcome and the felicitation of meritorious students and winners of essay and painting competitions.

In his address, the deputy commissioner urged the students to adopt Swami Vivekananda’s ideals and contribute to nation-building through character formation. He called upon the youths of Tirap to make the fullest use of the facilities at Ramakrishna Mission, excel in studies, and secure a brighter future.

Bhadsavle in his addressed emphasized on environmental conservation and communal harmony.

The ADC and the EAC also spoke.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Kharsang in Changlang district celebrated the UBD with great enthusiasm.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp and invocation by Miao ADC RD Thungon, followed by a welcome address delivered by VKV PrincipalRavindran MV. The house magazine, ‘Arohi’, was launched by the guests.

The highlight of the day was the Chicago address delivered by Class 10 student Khamhee Wangsa,which was followed by a speech on the importance of the day by Longdam Yanchang from GeoEnpro, Kharsang.

Thungon in his speech emphasized the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood in the modern world.

A colorful cultural programme was presented by the students, and a drama titled ‘Viswas ki Shakti’ was also staged to mark the event.

The UBD was celebrated also by VKV Nirjuli.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, who attended the function, underlined the pivotal role of VKVs in nurturing educated and responsible youths.

She said that VKVs provide not only academic excellence but also spiritual and holistic guidance to students, thereby shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

She urged the students to remain proud of their culture and rooted in their traditions, and to pursue success with perseverance, while balancing personal growth with service to society and the nation.

The DC later inspected the science, mathematics, and language exhibitions put up by the students and interacted with them, appreciating their creativity and innovative learning spirit.

Among others, TRIHMS Assistant Professor DrMinggam Pertin, and VKV Alumni Association chairman Pelbang Tayeng were present at the programme.

VKV (NEEPCO) Kimi in West Kameng district also celebrated the Universal Brotherhood Day with various programmes, including a cultural programme and presentation of the historic Chicago speech of Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, NEEPCO HR DGM Achyut Chandra Sharma said that Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago spread the message of religious tolerance, peace and harmony that changed the worldview towards India. He further said, “Swami Vivekananda’s life was meaningful and inspirational to millions and millions of people, particularly the youths.”

Principal Bhim Prasad Upadhyay presented a brief on the various works of the Vivekananda Kendra through its different projects. “The VKVs are working with the motto of ‘Man-making and nation-building’ through its various activities,” he added.

The VKV magazine, ‘Arohi’, was also released on the occasion.

Kimi Welfare Society member James Sichisow, parents, well-wishers, and a large number of students attended the programme.