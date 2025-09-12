KHONSA, 11 Sep: A major fire accident occurred here in Tirap district on the night of 10 September, at around 11:30 pm.

The fire, which broke out in a cluster of bamboo huts, spread rapidly and was accompanied by multiple cylinder blasts.

The Assam Rifles (AR) garrison in Khonsa, situated close to the site, was the first to respond. Troops swiftly reached the location with firefighting equipment, ambulance support, and a water bowser to control the blaze. Simultaneously, the district administration and the Fire Department were informed and responded promptly to the emergency.

Through a coordinated effort between the AR and the Fire Department, the fire was successfully contained, preventing further damage and ensuring that no casualties occurred. (DIPRO)