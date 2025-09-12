[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 11 Sep: In a remarkable sighting, a Chinese pond heron (Ardeola bacchus) has been recorded for the first time at a high-altitude region in Tawang district – the highest-ever documented altitude for the species worldwide.

“This sighting is remarkable because this migratory bird prefers wetlands,” said local conservationist Jambey Dondu, founder of Discover Shangrila, who photographed the bird at 13,200 feet (about 4,000 m) this September.

According to sources, the previous highest records for this wetland species were about 3,600 m in Bhutan and 3,414 m in Pakistan. Dondu’s clear photographic evidence from Tawang surpasses these, making it the highest documented altitude for the species worldwide.

Usually found in paddy fields, wetlands, and marshes, the Chinese pond heron rarely ventures above 1,500-2,000 m. Its presence in Tawang’s alpine zone has sparked excitement among researchers to further explore the eastern Himalayas, especially to study unrecorded behavioral patterns.

“Finding a wetland bird at 13,200 feet was a big surprise. It shows that Tawang’s high-altitude wetlands are rich and fragile, and they deserve protection,” Dondu added.

This new record further strengthens Tawang’s reputation as a globally important biodiversity hotspot, claimed conservationists.