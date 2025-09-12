Editor,

I wish to urge the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to dispel the confusion surrounding the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (AESE), 2025.

The mains, first fixed for 6-7 September and then postponed to 28-29 September, now hangs in uncertainty due to the pending review petition. Aspirants urgently need to know when the updated list of selected candidates will be uploaded and whether the 28-29 September date is final or will again be pushed back.

Working aspirants cannot prepare amidst such chaos. Many of us have exhausted our limited leave from duty, only to face repeated postponements. Postponing an exam just 1-2 days before the scheduled date causes immense mental harassment. At the very least, the commission must notify aspirants 15 days in advance and, if new candidates are added, provide them with sufficient preparation time.

This exam has already suffered cancellation four years ago and postponement this year. It is time for the commission to act responsibly and announce one final date, keeping all factors in view, instead of making fast and careless decisions.

An aged working aspirant