Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) towards the prevailing confusion regarding the upcoming assistant engineer (civil) examination (AESE).

The APPSC recently decided to include an additional 362 candidates for the mains examination. However, the results of these candidates have not yet been declared, and the examination is scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 September – barely 15 days from now.

This situation has created uncertainty for both the newly included candidates and those who have already qualified.

The newly added candidates are anxious about whether they will actually be able to appear for the exam, as the results are still awaited and they will be left with very limited preparation time. On the other hand, candidates who have already cleared the preliminary stage are worried whether the APPSC would again postpone the mains at the last moment as it did earlier, just two days before the scheduled date (6 September). It would cause serious inconvenience. The previous abrupt postponement had already led to unnecessary harassment, especially for those candidates who had travelled to Itanagar and booked accommodations in advance.

It is important to note that not all aspirants reside in Itanagar. Not everyone can afford to pay rent, considering the high rent charges in itanagar, and we stay back at our home. Many come from far-flung villages and districts. We have to make travel arrangements and accommodation bookings, and many of us who are working in the private sector to make a living need to take leave from our workplaces well in advance. A last-minute change would put us under extreme difficulty. Therefore, if there are to be any changes in the scheduled dates of 28 and 29 September, the APPSC should kindly clarify this without delay.

We earnestly request the APPSC to immediately confirm whether the scheduled dates are final or if any changes are under consideration. A timely and transparent clarification will help candidates plan accordingly and reduce unnecessary stress.

Anonymous