PASIGHAT, 12 Sep: The East Siang police arrested a drug peddler and seized approximately 9.69 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad of the police apprehended one Gonong Taloh from Yagrung village here on Friday.

The operation was meticulously planned by the ADS,in coordination with the Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat. An undercover buyer was deployed to approach the peddler, following which the accused, Gonong Taloh, who has long been involved in illicit sale of narcotics, was caught red-handed.

The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko, and included SI K Tangha and Constables K Perme and K Ninu, in close coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors.

Besides the heroin, cash amounting to Rs 17,800, six tobacco containers, three transparent vials, 23 live cartridges (12 gauge, 70 mm) and a smartphone were seized from the peddler’s possession.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized items, was brought to Pasighat police station and handed over to the OC.

A case U/S 21(b) NDPS Act r/w Section 25 (1-B)(a) Arms Act has been lodged at the police station here, and further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)